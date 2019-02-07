Eurozone economic growth will slow significantly this year, the European Union said Thursday, as the currency union faces a perfect storm of weakening global trade and rising domestic risks led by a chaotic Brexit, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Gross domestic product in the 19-member eurozone will grow by 1.3 percent in 2019, the EU said in its quarterly report, cutting its 1.9 percent forecast from November. The expansion rate is seen declining to 1.6 percent next year, down from 1.7 percent previously expected.