File image shows a steel worker operating at blast furnace 8 of German corporation ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, Apr 7, 2017. On Feb 7, 2019, a Eurozone growth report warned its economy would slow significantly as the currency union faces a perfect storm of weakening global trade and rising domestic risks led by a chaotic Brexit. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

File image shows Eurozone finance ministers posing for a family photo during the Eurogroup Finance Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Dec 3, 2018, to commemorate the Eurogroup's 20th anniversary. The President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi (C-L) and Eurogroup President, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno (C-R) are seen holding two large-scale replicas of a euro coin. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

File image shows EC Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici at a press conference to present an economic forecast for the eurozone in Brussels, Belgium, Nov 9, 2016. On Feb 7, 2019, a Eurozone growth report warned its economy would slow significantly as the currency union faces a perfect storm of weakening global trade and rising domestic risks led by a chaotic Brexit. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ OLIVIER HOSLET

Eurozone economic growth will slow significantly this year, the European Union said Thursday, as the currency union faces a perfect storm of weakening global trade and rising domestic risks led by a chaotic Brexit, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe.

Gross domestic product in the 19-member eurozone will grow by 1.3 percent in 2019, the EU said in its quarterly report, cutting its 1.9 percent forecast from Nov. The expansion rate is seen declining to 1.6 percent next year, down from 1.7 percent previously expected.