A European Union maritime action plan has resulted in over 1,200 new projects linked to the sea and secured nearly 6 billion euro ($7.3 million) in investments, according to an EU statement on Monday.

The plan seeks to boost the maritime economy of Portugal, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and includes the Macaronesian region, comprising the Azores, Madeira, the Canary Islands, as well as cooperation projects with Cape Verde.