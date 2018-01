A general view of on a warning sign next to a construction site in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/OMER MESSINGER

Unemployment rates in the European Union and in the eurozone remained steady at 7.3 percent and 8.7 percent respectively over the course of the previous month, according to a report published Wednesday by the bloc's statistics office.

Although unchanged compared to the previous month, the figures pertaining to Dec. 2017 represented a one-point drop year-on-year for both the EU and the member states that use the euro currency, Eurostat said.