(FILE) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C), applauds as EU Ambassador to China Hans Dietmar Schweisgut (L) and China's Director of the National Energy Administration Nur Bekri (R) shake hands after signing the 'EU China Roadmap on Energy Cooperation 2016-2020' documents at the European Union (EU)-China Summit in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jul. 12, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(FILE) A group of Chinese tourists listen to their guide in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The European Union expects that the number of Chinese tourists visiting the member countries will increase by at least 8 percent in the current year compared to 2017, given that 2018 is being celebrated as the EU-China Tourism Year, said the EU ambassador to China at a press conference in the Chinese capital.

However, Hans-Dietmar Schweisgut could not provide an exact number as the EU does not have a common system of calculating the number of tourists who are entering or leaving.