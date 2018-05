File image of the flag of the European Union fluttering in Allensteig, Austria, Sept. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LISI NIESNER

The Council of the European Union on Monday imposed a multi-million-dollar fine on Austria due to its government's manipulation and misrepresentation of debt data for the state of Salzburg in 2012 and 2013.

The sanction, which amounts to 26.82 million euros ($31.23 million), followed an investigation launched by the European Commission in May 2016, according to a press release by the Council.