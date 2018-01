Margrethe Vestager speaks at a news conference on the concurrence case with the Qualcomm company, in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

United States computer and mobile phone chipmaker Qualcomm was on Wednesday fined $1.2 billion by the European Commission for abusing its market dominance by obstructing clients' ability to buy from rival firms.

The company would pay customers, including tech giant Apple, billions to prevent them from doing business with rival companies, thus stopping competition in the European market, said the Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.