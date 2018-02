The head of the European fishing industry association, Europeche, Javier Garat , speaks during a meeting of fishing industry leaders from Spain, Netherlands, Latvia and Lithuania with Moroccan counterparts in the city of Dakhla, Western Sahara, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fatima Zohra Bouaziz

Representatives of the European fishing industry said here Friday that they fear a diplomatic crisis with Morocco if the current fisheries pact between the European Union and the North African nation is not renewed.

"I foresee a very serious diplomatic crisis between the European Union and Morocco," the head of the European fishing industry association, Europeche, Javier Garat said, adding that Rabat would regard the lapse of the agreement "as an offense."