Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs and Taxation gives a press conference on the international role of the Euro at the EC in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs and Taxation give a press conference on the international role of the Euro at the European commission in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European economics commissioner on Thursday said the European Union and Italy were working constructively but the new Italian budget would need improvements in order to adhere to the bloc's standards.

Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday that whilst progress had been made on the new Italian budget, Giuseppe Comte's government had submitted there was still work to do to bring it in line with the EU's stability pact conditions.