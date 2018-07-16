(FILE) European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom gives a press conference as the EU and Japan finalise the Economic Partnership Agreement in Brussels, Belgium, Sep. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/GEORGES BOULOUGOURIS

(FILE) Japan's Prime minister Shinzo Abe (C) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a EU Japan leaders summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS / POOL

The European Union (EU) and Japan Monday are preparing for the upcoming summit in the Japanese capital where they are expected to sign a free trade agreement with which they hope to strengthen bilateral ties and boost their economies.

The meeting Tuesday will be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk, who will travel to Japan after visiting China and holding another summit with senior officials from Beijing.