European Union member states on Tuesday agreed to provisionally override its value-added tax rules, thus compelling consumers to deduct the tax in their annual returns, instead of forcing suppliers to do so.

The reverse charge transaction policy aims to target the tax fraud plaguing member states, the European Commission said in a statement.