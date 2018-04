The European Union (EU) and Mexico concluded negotiations for a new trade agreement that will eliminate tariffs on virtually all products, the European Commission said here Saturday.

"Today we have concluded a deal with Mexico ... (for a) modern and comprehensive FTA (free trade agreement) in less than two years. Good for our consumers and business. EU and Mexico (are) partners for sustainable, rule-based trade," European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said on Twitter.