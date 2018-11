Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (C) arrives to inspect the demolition of eight illegally built villas belonging to members of the Casamonica criminal clan, in Rome, Italy, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue during a press conference with Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs and Taxation and European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen (both not pictured) on the Autumn Semester Package at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission on Wednesday once again rejected Italy's budget proposal and took the first steps toward sanctioning it by recommending an excessive deficit procedure for the country.

Brussels has requested that Rome reduce its deficit by 0.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2019 but said the budget proposal filed by Italy's government, a coalition of anti-establishment populists and a far-right party, would instead increase the deficit by 1 percent of GDP.