European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (r.), seen in Havana with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (l.) on Sept. 9, 2019, offered here on Monday more EU financial aid to help Cuba make the reforms needed to attract foreign investment to the Caribbean island. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (r.), seen giving a press conference in Havana on Sept. 9, 2019, offered here on Monday more EU financial aid to help Cuba make the reforms needed to attract foreign investment to the Caribbean island. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (l.), seen in Havana with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (r.) on Sept. 9, 2019, offered here on Monday more EU financial aid to help Cuba make the reforms needed to attract foreign investment to the Caribbean island. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini offered here Monday more EU financial aid to help Cuba make the reforms needed to attract foreign investment to the Caribbean island.

"We're at the disposal of the Cuban authorities and people to share our experiences and offer financial support," Mogherini said after Cuban and EU representatives reviewed their relations in various sectors during the 2nd Cuba-European Union Joint Council Meeting.