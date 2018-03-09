Top European Union officials criticized the United States steel and aluminum tariffs on Friday for damaging the global economy and failing to address Chinese overcapacity, threatening retaliation while holding out hope that the bloc can secure exemptions from US President Donald Trump, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
The efforts to moderate the EU's response _ which includes a World Trade Organization challenge and $3.5 billion of levies on iconic, politically sensitive American products _ comes ahead of a meeting in Brussels on Saturday between European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japan's trade chief, Hiroshige Seko.