US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from a member of the news media after signing a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

EU to wait until meeting with US gov’t before reacting to new tariffs

Top European Union officials criticized the United States steel and aluminum tariffs on Friday for damaging the global economy and failing to address Chinese overcapacity, threatening retaliation while holding out hope that the bloc can secure exemptions from US President Donald Trump, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The efforts to moderate the EU's response _ which includes a World Trade Organization challenge and $3.5 billion of levies on iconic, politically sensitive American products _ comes ahead of a meeting in Brussels on Saturday between European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japan's trade chief, Hiroshige Seko.