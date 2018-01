A general view of the European parliament as European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly (R) presents her annual activities report at the EP in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 25, 2016. The Ombudsman was installed by EU authorities to enable any EU citizen to appeal against bad administration. A report of its acitivities is presented annually. EFE-EPA (FILE) /LAURENT DUBRULE

European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly (R) presents her annual activities report at the European Parliament's Espace Leopold in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 25, 2016. The Ombudsman was installed by EU authorities to enable any EU citizen to appeal against bad administration. A report of its acitivities is presented annually. EFE-EPA (FILE) /LAURENT DUBRULE

The President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, arrives at a European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Dec 15, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, from Ireland, ' at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Sept 28, 2015. EFE- EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Ombudsman on Wednesday advised the president of the European Central Bank to stop participating in meetings of the Group of 30, a private group of central bank governors, in a statement posted on the ombudsman's official website.

Emily O'Reilly recommended ECB President Mario Draghi suspend his attendance of G30 meetings over concerns it could undermine confidence in the independence of the institution, and warned future ECB presidents not to become members of the group.