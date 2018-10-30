The European Union said Tuesday that it was opening an in-depth investigation into Thyssenkrupp AG's planned merger of its European steel business with Tata Steel Ltd, citing concerns that the deal could reduce competition in high-end steel supply, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The EU is concerned that if the deal were to go through, "customers would face a reduced choice in suppliers, as well as higher prices," it said. These customers include European companies of various sizes, it added.