A Volkswagen (VW) logo picture on the bonnet of a car in the quality check in the production line at the Volkswagen (VW) parent plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, 09 March 2017 (re-issued 18 September 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/CARSTEN KOALL

The European Commission launched an investigation Tuesday to determine whether major car manufacturers BMW, Daimler and the Volkswagen group (VW) colluded in breaching European Union antitrust regulations to avoid carbon emission restrictions imposed by the bloc.

The investigation started in October 2017 and has since intensified due to possible evidence of agreements between the "circle of five" (the VW group also owns Audi and Porsche) to hinder the rolling out of clean technologies in the sector.