A crane stands in the middle of prefabricated buildings (Plattenbauten) in the Berlin district of Marzahn - Hellersdorf, Germany, 24 April 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

European Union ambassadors on Wednesday agreed to push on with new rules on energy efficiency that would encourage building renovation in member states in a bid to make greater energy savings.

Ambassadors gave their backing to an agreement reached between the European Council and European Parliament.