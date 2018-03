EU Council President Donald Tusk (back) is welcomed by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel prior to a joint news conference, at the Senningen Castle, in Luxembourg, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

EU Council President Donald Tusk (R) is welcomed by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (L) prior to a joint news conference, at the Senningen Castle, in Luxembourg, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The president of the European Council on Wednesday rebuked the United States president's recent proposals to hike trade tariffs on steel and aluminum, warning that, contrary to the line taken by the White House, trade wars were not productive nor desirable.

Donald Tusk's remarks came amid heightened concerns in the European Union over the threat of increasing US trade protectionism following Donald Trump's warning that he may slap 25 percent tariffs on metal exports.