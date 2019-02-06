EU Commissioner for Competition, Danish Margrethe Vestager gives a press briefing on the planned railway merger of Siemens and the French competitor Alstom in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission on Wednesday blocked a planned merger between the rail units of Germany's Siemens AG and France's Alstom SA, a move critics said would hamper Europe's ability to compete with China, according to a report form the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The commission, the European Union's antitrust authority, has long been skeptical about the deal, arguing that it would damage competition. A merger would lead to higher prices in signaling systems and the next generation of high-speed trains, the EU said.