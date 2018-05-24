A Ford Mustang sports car is parked in front of car vending machine by Ford and Alibaba Group in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVECSKI

The European Union said any unilateral United States auto tariffs based on national security would be against World Trade Organization rules after President Donald Trump launched a probe into American vehicle imports, raising the stakes for the bloc as it bids for waivers from White House levies on steel and aluminum, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Trump has demanded a reduction in the EU's 10 percent tariff on American car exports, and repeatedly threatened to impose levies on European auto imports if the bloc retaliates against US steel and aluminum tariffs.