The European Union and the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (Apen) will seek to promote better trade and investment relations through a new alliance, whose associated activities will include the presentation of an award on April 12 to the Nicaraguan company with the most rapid export growth to the EU in 2017.
As part of the alliance, signed Friday, Apen and the Federation of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Nicaragua (Eurocam) also inked a collaboration agreement to promote actions that ensure both sides take better advantage of trade opportunities under the EU-Central America Association Agreement.