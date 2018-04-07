The charge d'affaires of the EU's delegation to Nicaragua, Maider Makua, takes part on April 6, 2018, in the signing of an alliance between the EU and the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (Apen). EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The president of the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (APEN), Guillermo Jacoby (left), and the president of the European Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Nicaragua (Eurocam), Carl Ahlers, on April 6, 2018, take part in the signing of an alliance to promote trade opportunities under the EU-Central America Association Agreement. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The charge d'affaires of the EU's delegation to Nicaragua, Maider Makua (left), and the president of the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (APEN), Guillermo Jacoby, take part on April 6, 2018, in signing of an alliance between the two institutions aimed at further promoting trade and investment. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The European Union and the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (Apen) will seek to promote better trade and investment relations through a new alliance, whose associated activities will include the presentation of an award on April 12 to the Nicaraguan company with the most rapid export growth to the EU in 2017.

As part of the alliance, signed Friday, Apen and the Federation of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Nicaragua (Eurocam) also inked a collaboration agreement to promote actions that ensure both sides take better advantage of trade opportunities under the EU-Central America Association Agreement.