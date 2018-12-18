File image shows European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip during a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Nov 30, 2018. The European Union's antitrust watchdog on Dec 18, 2018 approved plans by France, Germany, Italy, and the UK to fund a multi-billion research project in microelectronics, as the bloc seeks to keep up with Chinese competitors.EPA-EFE (FILE)/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday approved plans by France, Germany, Italy, and the UK to fund a multi-billion research project in microelectronics, as the bloc seeks to keep up with Chinese competitors, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

The decision, the first under rules that came into force in 2014, allows the four countries to allocate up to 8 billion euros ($9.11 billion) in public and private funding by 2024 for research centers and companies to jointly work on microchips and sensors becoming smarter and more energy-efficient.