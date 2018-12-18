The European Union's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday approved plans by France, Germany, Italy, and the UK to fund a multi-billion research project in microelectronics, as the bloc seeks to keep up with Chinese competitors, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.
The decision, the first under rules that came into force in 2014, allows the four countries to allocate up to 8 billion euros ($9.11 billion) in public and private funding by 2024 for research centers and companies to jointly work on microchips and sensors becoming smarter and more energy-efficient.