Image dated July 5, 2018 shows Google products at a event in San Francisco, California, which seek to exploit internet streaming options by making use of iGoogle's cloud server technology. On July 16, 2018, EU's antitrust watchdog announced a 4.3 Bn euro fine if the EC concluded Google had abused its Android operating system dominance, installed in over 80 percent of the world's smartphones, to promote its own mobile apps and services. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Monica Davey

In its sharpest rebuke yet to the power of a handful of tech giants, the European Union (EU) plans to fine Alphabet Inc.'s Google 4.34 billion euro in a decision that could loosen the firm's grip on its biggest growth engine: mobile phones, according to an official familiar with the matter.

A formal decision is set to be taken on Tuesday morning's meeting of EU commissioners following a presentation by EU competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, according to the person. No discussion of the decision is expected, the official said, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.