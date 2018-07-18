In its sharpest rebuke yet to the power of a handful of tech giants, the European Union (EU) plans to fine Alphabet Inc.'s Google 4.34 billion euro in a decision that could loosen the firm's grip on its biggest growth engine: mobile phones, according to an official familiar with the matter.
A formal decision is set to be taken on Tuesday morning's meeting of EU commissioners following a presentation by EU competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, according to the person. No discussion of the decision is expected, the official said, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.