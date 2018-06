Image shows a general view of broadcaster BSkyB HQ, known as Sky, in Isleworth, west of London, UK, Oct 2, 2007 .The EC on Jun 15, 2018 approved under EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of the UK's Sky pay-TV platform by Comcast, a US global media, tech, and entertainment company. owner of Universal Pictures EPA-EFE (FILE)/ DANIEL HAMBURY

Tourists take selfies outside the Universal Studios theme park in Sentosa, Singapore, 07 June 2018. The EC on Jun 15, 2018 approved under EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of the UK's Sky pay-TV platform by Comcast, a US global media, tech, and entertainment company. owner of Universal PicturesEPA-EFE (FILE)/ HOW HWEE YOUNG

A view of a sign on the Comcast Building in NYC, New York, USA, on Feb 3, 2016. The EC on Jun 15, 2018 approved under EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of the UK's Sky pay-TV platform by Comcast, a US global media, tech, and entertainment company. owner of Universal Pictures EPA-EFE (FILE) /JUSTIN LANE

The European Commission on Friday approved under the EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of the United Kingdom's Sky pay-TV platform by Comcast, a United States global media, technology, and entertainment company.

The Commission concluded the transaction would raise no competition concerns in Europe.