The Greek flag (R) and the flag of EU wave over the Parthenon on Acropolis Hill in central Athens, Greece, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

The European Union's unemployment rate remained stable at 6.8 percent in August while members of the eurozone saw a slight decrease to 8.1 percent from 8.2 the previous month, according to the bloc's statistical office Eurostat in its latest report Monday.

It represented the lowest rate in both the EU and in the euro area since the global financial crisis of 2008.