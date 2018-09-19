European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini gives a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, Sep 19, 2018. The Commission adopted a joint Communication that sets out the EU's vision for a new and comprehensive strategy to better connect Europe and Asia. EPA-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini (L) and European commissioner in charge of transport Violeta Bulc gives a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, Sep 19, 2018. The Commission adopted a joint Communication that sets out the EU's vision for a new and comprehensive strategy to better connect Europe and Asia. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission and the bloc's High Representative for Foreign Affairs on Wednesday unveiled the European Union's new and comprehensive strategy connecting Europe and Asia in the fields of transport, digitalization, energy, and research.

During a press conference in Brussels, the EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini and EU Commissioner for Transport, Violeta Bulc, expressed their support to improved connections, networks, and partnerships between Europe and Asia, a strategy based on sustainable connectivity, across all sectors and a respect for common rules.