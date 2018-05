EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan speaks at a media conference on the Commission's proposals against unfair trade practices in the food supply chain, at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The United States should consider the potential collateral damage that Europe would suffer from a trade war between China and the US, the European Union Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development said on Wednesday.

Phil Hogan, who is in Shanghai as part of a visit by European companies and officials, met the US Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, Ted McKinney, who is also visiting China.