European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom delivers a speech at a press conference after the signing ceremony for the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement between Viet Nam and European Union (EVFTA and IPA) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, 30 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG

Minister of Industry and trade Tran Tuan Anh (R), European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom (L), Minister of the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship of Romania Stefan Radu Oprea (C) sign during the signing ceremony for the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement between Viet Nam and European Union (EVFTA and IPA) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, 30 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG

The European Union and Vietnam on Sunday signed a free trade deal that will gradually eliminate 99 percent of tariffs and includes measures to protect labor rights and the environment.

The EU's trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström and Vietnam's trade minister, Tran Tuan Anh, signed the Free Trade deal in Hanoi.