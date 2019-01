A photo taken with a tilt-shift lens shows the interior of the trading flor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a falling curve of the German stock index DAX displayed on an electronic board, in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, 18 September 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANK RUMPENHORST

The euro fell slightly after the eurozone inflation data, but has bounced back to the level is was before the release and is last flat at $1.1403, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Friday.

Eurozone inflation fell to 1.6 percent in December and the inflation number for November was revised down to 1.9 percent from 2 percent.