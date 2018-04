Thousands of visitors walk across the exhibition grounds on the final day of the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA 2016 in Schoenefeld, Germany, Jun 4, 2016. EFE-EPA/WOLFGANG KUMM

The European consortium building the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet on Wednesday urged Germany to opt for its aircraft when it replaces the German Air Forces' (Luftwaffe) aging fleet of 90 Tornado aircraft.

Eurofighter's CEO, Volker Paltzo, spoke during a press conference at the ILA Berlin Air Show, where he stressed the Typhoon would be the best and logical choice regarding Germany's defense needs.