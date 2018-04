Eurogroup President Mario Centeno arrives for the European Union's (EU) informal meeting of the economic and financial affairs ministers (ECOFIN) at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgarian Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov (R) welcomes Eurogroup President Mario Centeno (L) during the European Union's (EU) informal meeting of the economic and financial affairs ministers (ECOFIN) at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

The president of the Eurogroup on Friday said ministers for economics and finance of the Eurozone could see improvements in Greece's economic conditions, especially on the fiscal side, in which the country has exceeded its surplus target.

Upon his arrival at the Eurogroup meeting held in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Mario Centeno explained the Greek economy saw solid growth in 2017, adding that this positive situation had to be maintained.