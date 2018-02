Portuguese Finance Minister and Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno (C) attends a Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the European Union at the European Parliamentary week 2018, European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 20, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ

(L-R) Malta Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, newly elected vice president of European Central Bank (ECB), Spanish Minister of Economy Luis de Guindos, President of the Eurogroup, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno and Estonian Minister of Finance Toomas Toniste during European Finance Ministers' meeting at the EU Council, Brussels, Belgium, Feb 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Portuguese Finance Minister and Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno speaks during the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The president of the Eurogroup defended Wednesday the appointment of Spain's economy minister as vice president of the European Central Bank based strictly on the Spaniard's track record.

Speaking at the European Parliament's Economic Committee, Mario Centeno, who heads a gathering of European Union finance ministers from countries that use the euro known as the Eurogroup, said the choice of Spain's Luis de Guindos for the ECB was based on the appraisal of his resume.