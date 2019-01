A view of the exterior of Oslo Bors, the Oslo Stock Exchange being reflected in a pool of water, Oslo, Norway, Jan. 16, 2008. EPA/LISE ASERUD

Euronext on Monday made a 6.24 billion Norwegian kroner ($730 million) cash offer for Oslo Bors, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

The pan-European exchange said the offer price of 145 Norwegian kroner a share represents a 32 percent premium on Oslo Bors's closing price on Dec. 17. Each accepting shareholder will also get an interest payment on the offer price equal to 6 percent a year, said Euronext.