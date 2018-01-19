Xuchun Qui, vice president of China's National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year, in Venice, Italy, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

An interior view of the 'Palazzo Ducale' during a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year, in Venice, Italy, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bienkowska, speaks at a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year, in Venice, Italy, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Europe would like to become China's favorite tourist destination and is prepared to take important steps to secure this objective, including helping Chinese visitors to feel more at home and making it easier for them to spend money, the European Commission said Friday.

Both Europe and China aim to foment a greater mutual understanding and stimulate new investment opportunities by encouraging an appreciation of each other's iconic cities, ancestral customs and traditions, EC Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska told journalists at the Doge's Palace in Venice.