Europe would like to become China's favorite tourist destination and is prepared to take important steps to secure this objective, including helping Chinese visitors to feel more at home and making it easier for them to spend money, the European Commission said Friday.
Both Europe and China aim to foment a greater mutual understanding and stimulate new investment opportunities by encouraging an appreciation of each other's iconic cities, ancestral customs and traditions, EC Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska told journalists at the Doge's Palace in Venice.