Banking group ING Groep NV has agreed to pay a record European fine of 775 million euros ($899.8 million) to settle an investigation by Dutch prosecutors into money laundering failings, as watchdogs scramble to staunch flows of illicit money after a spate of high profile scandals, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Also, Danish lender Danske Bank saw its shares tumble 6.5 percent following a report that local prosecutors had uncovered a higher than expected tally of allegedly illegal Russian money moving through its Estonian branch.