A general view of the 'Azovstal Iron and Steel Works' constructions in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY VAGANOV

The European Union Wednesday set restrictions on steel imports to manage disruptive US trade policies, making permanent a policy that has the unintended consequence of helping enforce President Trump's metals tariffs, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

Europe has faced surging imports since Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on almost all steel imports to the US in March. The EU response balances protecting European steelmakers against avoiding harm to consumers, such as the auto makers, that rely on imports.