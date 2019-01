A handout photo made available by the Presidential Office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visiting the shrine of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, ahead of 40th anniversary of Khomeini's return from his exile in Paris to Iran, in southern Tehran, Iran, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE

France, Germany and the United Kingdom defying threats from Washington, are this week executing their plans to set up a special-payments company to secure some trade with Iran and blunt the impact of US sanctions, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to Efe on Wednesday.

In the short term, the new company is expected to struggle to achieve even its initial goal of enabling Tehran to import vital food and drugs at affordable prices.