(efe-epa).- The European Union's commissioner for economic and financial affairs said Tuesday that a trade war was not a solution to the United States imposing trade tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.
Pierre Moscovici spoke ahead of an Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting in Brussels where US President Donald Trump's decision, signed Thursday, to levy a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and another 10 percent on aluminum has been labeled as a move likely to trigger a trade war.