(L-R) President of the Eurogroup, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno, French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, German state secretary Jens Spahn and Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra during European Finance Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

President of the Eurogroup, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno (L) and Finnish Finance Minister Petteri Orpo (R) during European Finance Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Pierre Moscovici (L), the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs and French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire (R) during European Finance Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

(efe-epa).- The European Union's commissioner for economic and financial affairs said Tuesday that a trade war was not a solution to the United States imposing trade tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

Pierre Moscovici spoke ahead of an Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting in Brussels where US President Donald Trump's decision, signed Thursday, to levy a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and another 10 percent on aluminum has been labeled as a move likely to trigger a trade war.