Artist's rendering released Thursday April 29, 2004 shows the design for a postage stamp to commemorate the then upcoming wedding of Crown Prince Felipe and his fiancée, ex-TV anchor Letizia Ortiz. EPA/CORREOS

The European Commission on Tuesday ordered Spain to recover 167 million euros ($196 million) in state aid granted to Correos, the country's postal service, after determining that the public service company had benefited from undue compensation between 2004-2010 and also from inappropriate tax exemptions.

The commission investigated the state aid Spain gave to compensate Correos for the extra cost it incurred in providing a public service, a statement said.