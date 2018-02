(L-R) EC Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, Chairman of the United States FCC Ajit Pai, Chairman of Bharti Ent. Sunil Bharti Mittal and CEO, Sprint Corporation Marcelo Claure at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 26 2018. EFE EPA (FILE)/Quique Garcia

European Commission Vice President and Commissioner for the Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip speaking at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, Spain. Feb 28, 2017 EFE-EPA(FILE)/Andreu Dalmau

The European Commission called on member states of the European Union on Wednesday to move fast and consolidate the latest 5G generation of cellphone network to avoid being left behind by global competition elsewhere.

Speaking in in Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, Vice President and Commissioner for the Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip told EFE that one of the EC's objectives was to achieve 5G connectivity in all urban areas and main logistic routes by 2025.