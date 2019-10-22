European air-safety regulators have officially shelved the idea of lifting the grounding of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jets simultaneously with the United States, according to people familiar with the details, a significant setback to American regulators' desire for a coordinated global response.

The final decision, these people said, was communicated last week by Patrick Ky, head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, to Earl Lawrence and Ali Bahrami, the two senior US Federal Aviation Administration officials leading the American response to the MAX crisis, according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA