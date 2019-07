An airplane of German carrier Germanwings takes off from Airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany 07 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FILIP SINGER

Airfares for some of the busiest routes in Europe declined over the first half of the year, a trend that will likely stretch into the rest of 2019, according to travel fare aggregator Skyscanner, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe said.

Skyscanner cited data for European airlines flying from France, UK, Spain and Germany, all of which offered cheaper tickets than a year ago.