After years of slowly healing from past crises, European banks have recently had the luxury of turning their focus to boosting profit and shedding bad loans, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

But the political turmoil in Italy _ home to arguably Europe's most problematic banking sector _ has rekindled fears that the euro's fragility, and authorities failure to unify the region's disparate banking system, will continue to haunt the industry.