A work in progress traffic sign next to Frankfurt FOUR (R), an office and apartment building construction site in central Frankfurt, Germany, 18 July 2018, with the Commerzbank headquarters at left. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

European banks are investing more resources in staff and technology to spot financial crime following a recent string of money-laundering scandals, and in some cases, they are cutting costs elsewhere in the enterprise to fund the initiatives, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

In recent weeks, ABN Amro Group NV in Amsterdam and Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt voluntarily disclosed, for the first time, details about increases in spending on anti-money-laundering compliance.