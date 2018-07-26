A pan-European Business Confederation on Thursday applauded the result of the trade relations agreement reached in Washington between the European Commission's (EC) president and the president of the United States (US) seeking to work a trade agreement with no tariff barriers between both trading blocs.
The Confederation of European Business, also known as BusinessEurope, is a lobby organization based in Brussels, established in 34 European countries, advocating for Europe's business growth and competitiveness at both continental and global level.