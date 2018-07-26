Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and former MEDEF (the Movement of the Enterprises of France) Head Pierre Gattaz (L) attend the Russia-France business dialogue as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2018) in St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Former French Medef head Pierre Gattaz and current Europe Business president delivers a speech at the general assembly for the election of the new head of the association of the French employers in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. Gattaz was for 5 years the president of the Medef. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and EC President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) make a joint statement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, July 25, 2018. The US President said that the US and EU had agreed to work towards zero tariffs, barriers, and subsidies.EFE- EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A pan-European Business Confederation on Thursday applauded the result of the trade relations agreement reached in Washington between the European Commission's (EC) president and the president of the United States (US) seeking to work a trade agreement with no tariff barriers between both trading blocs.

The Confederation of European Business, also known as BusinessEurope, is a lobby organization based in Brussels, established in 34 European countries, advocating for Europe's business growth and competitiveness at both continental and global level.