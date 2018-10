Shares of European car makers and suppliers jumped Monday following a report that Chinese regulators may cut the country's car-purchase tax by 50 percent to revive its stagnating domestic market, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

China, the world's biggest car market, is considering reducing its purchase tax for cars to 5 percent from 10 percent, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.