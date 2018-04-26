A general view of the Frankfurt city skyline on the left and European Central Bank at sunset in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), arrive a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Apr 26 2018.EFE- EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Apr 26, 2018.EFE- EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The European Central Bank pushed back a decision on the future of its easy-money policies on Thursday, leaving its large monetary stimulus unchanged amid fractious financial markets and signs that the eurozone economy is slowing, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The ECB said in a statement that it would continue to buy 30 billion euros ($36.4 billion) a month of eurozone bonds at least through September, and would leave its key interest rate unchanged at minus 0.4 percent.