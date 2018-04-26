The European Central Bank pushed back a decision on the future of its easy-money policies on Thursday, leaving its large monetary stimulus unchanged amid fractious financial markets and signs that the eurozone economy is slowing, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.
The ECB said in a statement that it would continue to buy 30 billion euros ($36.4 billion) a month of eurozone bonds at least through September, and would leave its key interest rate unchanged at minus 0.4 percent.