Franco-German plans to create a rail company able to rival Chinese competitors were thrown off track on Wednesday when the European Union's competition authority listed objections to a planned merger, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The European Commission, the bloc's competition law enforcer, told Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom, the bloc's two largest train makers, that their planned merger is problematic, because it would quash competition in the supply of trains and signaling systems.